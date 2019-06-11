Study: College degree a good investment, despite cost

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The cost of a college degree has risen significantly over the last several decades and it continues to rise.

Kansas universities are again asking the Board of Regents to hike tuition.

Full-time students at Kansas State University and the University of Kansas can expect to pay roughly $10,000 or more each year for tuition, fees, and books alone.

Across the nation the costs are much higher, leaving some asking themselves if college is a good investment.

A new study says college is a good investment.

According to research released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, on average people with a Bachelor's degree earn around $30,000 more than people who only have a high school diploma.

The average college graduate earns $78,000 a year compared to the $45,000 earned by someone with only a high school education, according to the analysis.

College graduates see a 14% return on their investment, outperforming traditional investments like stocks and bonds.

The numbers are based on finishing the degree in four years. The authors point out that taking longer than that can greatly reduce the return on the investment.