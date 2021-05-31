‘They are going to have to pitch in’: National survey finds nearly 70% of students plan to work this summer

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially summer for many students and a new survey shows what some plan to do as life gets back to normal.

The survey is done by Junior Achievement of Kansas, a national non-profit that provides scholastic opportunities and resources for students.

The non-profit hasn’t done the survey since 2019 because of the pandemic, but the results for this year’s survey didn’t change at all.

This year’s survey found 68% of teens across the country ages 16 and 17 plan to have a summer job. That’s the same percentage surveyors got the year before the pandemic hit in 2019.

So, why are trends the same?

Results found that 90% of the teens surveyed this year said they plan to attend college after high school, and a quarter of them plan to take out student loans.

The president of Junior Achievement of Kansas, Ashley Charest, believes this is a major motivator in teens wanting a summer job.

“I think teens realize that there are a couple of things either current or soon to be current in their life that they’re going to have to pay for, right? Car, that’s the very first one,” Charest said. “And then second is college. A lot more teens are more cognizant of the fact that they are going to have to pitch in something, if not more than something to pay for that college education.”

The top summer jobs teens plan to work this summer are in retail, restaurants, outdoor work like landscaping, and babysitting.

