Topeka high schoolers gaining professional skills with TCALC program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of local students are preparing for their future and learning digital media skills before they even graduate high school.

These students take classes through the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers, or TCALC, a program for Topeka-area high school students that uses a project-based curriculum to prepare students for the workforce.

Students in the web and digital communication pathway at TCALC are gaining career and technical education by learning web and graphic design, coding, and shooting and editing video.

“I’ve done a lot of coding and graphic design,” said Jayden Beals, a student in the web and digital communication pathway. “We’ve recently gotten this video project, so I’ve been working that because it seems like a very good opportunity and I didn’t want it to go away, so the more students we have interested in it, the more likely it’s going to stick around.”

By exploring professions while still in high school, students get the opportunity to learn by doing.

“Something that I found very surprising is the amount of effort that you have to put in to planning out the video,” said TCALC student Jada Martin. “The actual video part is nothing at all, but doing the story boarding, you have to do research about whatever the video is going to be about but I didn’t even think about that, but there is a lot of work that goes into pre-video.”

Web and digital communication pathway students are even working on a project with Supreme Court Justice Marla Lukert to help people better understand the role of the court.