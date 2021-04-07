Topeka Public Schools return back to classroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools has brought back the option for in-person learning for all students, and it’s a welcomed change for some students and staff.

“Throwing things around the room, laughing, playing music,” Topeka High English Teacher Katelynn Madl said.

These are just a few signs of normalcy for Madl, something she’s been waiting for all year. As of Thursday, all Topeka Public School students who want to be back in person can come back. The change comes as more people are getting the COVID vaccine.

“It’ll be good to kind of have a full classroom because most class sizes are like five, maybe less,” Topeka High senior Ava DuneKack said.

This marks a year of virtual learning and bare classrooms almost coming to an end.

“The lag of zoom, or internet failure, or anything you know,” Madl said.

Students like Ava Dunekack can get back to catching up on missed conversations before they leave high school for good.

“I think we’re missing kind of just that element of people just talking to each other. It’s super exciting and I get to see people I haven’t seen all year,” Dunekack said. “Walking by someone in the hallway saying ‘hey, nice to see you, how’s your day going?'”