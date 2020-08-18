Topeka teacher lands national book deal for children’s book

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nancy Armstrong is a pre-school teacher in Topeka’s 501 school district.

She is now the author of a national children’s book after recently getting a call from the global publishing house, Straton Publishing.

Her book is called The Little Red House and is inspired by a story her second grade teacher used to tell.

“It just stuck with me,” Armstrong said.

Her teacher’s version was about a boy who goes on a journey in the countryside to find something no one has seen before. He asks questions and learns new things along the way.

Armstrong said she felt connected to the fictional character’s experience because she grew up in a tiny Kansas town herself doing some of the same things.

“I roamed the countrysides in the summertime all the time,” Armstrong said. “That’s what we did in the morning. We got up and we went exploring.”

So when she became a teacher, she gave the story her own twist and has been using the book as a teaching tool in her Topeka classrooms for the last 18 years.

“It’s not just a story and background noise as they’re doing a color sheet or something. I want to teach from them, I want them to learn from it,” Armstrong said.

As the story unfolds, little Jimmy, the main character, gets closer to finding what’s at the end of his journey and learns more about subjects like math, science and agriculture along the way.

The story that inspired Armstrong nearly two decades ago in a tiny Kansas town will now inspire thousands across the nation because of the publishing deal.

“You can be from a little, little country town like we are and still be successful. We can follow our dreams and they do happen,” Armstrong said.

Her book, The Little Red House, will be available on Amazon in September or October this fall.

She hopes that it will eventually get published in other languages as well.