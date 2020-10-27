Topeka West students celebrate unconventional homecoming

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus pandemic has impacted nearly every part of everyday life, including events like homecoming for high schoolers.

And even though this year’s was very different for Topeka West students, they made the best of it.

Their homecoming game was this past weekend against Topeka High at Hummer Sports Park.

Crowd size was limited and the game was live-streamed online to make room for social distancing.

They canceled their parade and semi-formal dance but held their assembly for homecoming court virtually.

Even with all of the restrictions, Topeka West’s Assistant Principal Beau Caryl said it gave students something positive to look forward to.

“This experience is going to happen, we’re going to be able to have this, so we’ll able to play on this,” Caryl said. “And again like I said, it’s going to give them a chance of some normalcy of being able to see it just if it’s for a small moment to have something that’s going to be exciting.”

Topeka West lost Friday night’s game against the Trojans, 27-12.