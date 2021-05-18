Wonder Workshop Children’s Museum continuing late founder’s mission of equality through summer camps

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A children’s museum is gearing up for a summer of fun and learning for kids in the community.

Richard Pitts was an instrumental figure in the history of the Wonder Workshop Children’s Museum in Manhattan.

After he passed away from his battle with cancer in 2020, those who shared his passion for helping every child in the community are helping to continue the legacy now that he’s gone.

Cindy Pitts said her late husband was all about giving back to the Manhattan community.

“He was the rock. He was very outgoing. He never met a stranger,” Pitts said. “I don’t know what he didn’t enjoy.”

Back in 1989, Richard, along with a group of others who shared that same passion, channeled it into the little turquoise and white house that sits on fourth street in Manhattan.

Today, it’s the Wonder Workshop Children’s Museum.

“He just had a passion for learning and exploration, and he shared that with the community and the kids that went through here,” Pitts said.

Summer Camp Directory Patsy Johnson said the museum is a place for kids of all backgrounds to learn and celebrate each other’s differences.

“We all just need get to know each other, and it starts when we’re young,” Johnson said. “If we learn at a young age that we’re all friends, when we get older, we’re all going to be friends and that’s really important. That’s one of the main missions here.”

They’re also all about just keeping it fun for the kids who step inside and have a lot lined up for this summer’s camp that’s right around the corner.

“There’s a lot of architecture downstairs that you can build and there are easels,” Pitts said. “The art room is popular, and it’s all focused around the theme of Frida Kahlo. She loved art and we know she was a Mexican artist.”

This year’s camp goes from May 24-August 2, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. every day.

It costs $60 per session.

To learn more about how to sign up, and potential scholarships to help pay for the camp, click here.