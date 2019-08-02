Educators enjoy a night out at the Kansas Museum of History

Area Teachers and Educators were invited to a night out at the Kansas Museum of History on Thursday evening. The night Out event was sponsored by the Topeka Alliance of Museum Educators. Teachers from all the area schools were welcomed by over twenty museums and cultural venues in Topeka where they shared information about field trips, classroom resources and outreach opportunities. A few of the Local Museums present were, Combat Air Museum, Evel Knievel Museum, The Great Overland Station, Mulvane Art Museum, Old Prairie Town at Ward- Mead, Topeka Zoo among others. Teachers also enjoyed snacks, drinks and door prizes.