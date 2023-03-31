LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – Pro Day gives players a chance to showcase their skills in front of several different teams ahead of the NFL draft. Scouts from almost all 32 NFL teams made the trip to Lawrence for KU Football’s Pro Day, where eight Jayhawks participated.

Having such attention from professional teams ahead of the draft is a dream for Lonnie Phelps Jr. Phelps earned an invite to the NFL Scouting combine back in February, where he clocked a 4.55 40-yard dash. He had all of his skills on display again at KU’s Pro Day.

“It’s going to be great hearing my name called in the NFL Draft,” Phelps said. “It’s going to be a dream come true. It’s going to happen, but it’s a dream come true, and I’ve just got to keep working. That’s the start of it.”

Pro Day is largely about individual performance, but it’s also about showing younger players on KU’s squad that with some hard work anything is possible.

“It’s going to be pros in the making next year too, also,” Phelps said. “It’s going to be kids coming in, people already see the progress and the brick that I laid. I just hope that my guys keep capitalizing off of it.”

“Just chase your dreams, you know,” offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. said. “For them being out here just like getting motivation so they can like compete more and more each and every day.”

Bostick also earned an invite to the Scouting Combine, posting a 5.05 40-yard dash and 31″ vertical jump. He also had a successful Pro Day outing, recording a 4.63 Shuttle drill time and a 7.60 three-cone drill. Several other Jayhawks also put on a show for the scouts as well.

Results from KU’s Pro Day are below:

NAME Height Weight Hand Arm Wing Bench Vertical Jump Broad Jump 40 20 10 Shuttle 20 Cone Earl Bostick Jr. 6054 310 9.38 33.98 81.65 21 — — — — — 4.63 7.60 Sam Burt 6031 296 9.00 31.68 79.00 30 26.5 8’2 5.22 2.92 1.84 4.89 7.67 Zion DeBose 6015 248 9.48 32.48 78.28 — 27 8’10 4.97 2.82 1.65 4.76 7.42 Malcolm Lee 6042 250 10.28 32.58 79.00 15 34.5 9’6 4.65 2.67 1.60 — — Lorenzo McCaskill 6002 223 10.00 32.28 77.38 16 32 9’7 4.58 2.70 1.62 4.50 7.28 Lonnie Phelps 6022 247 9.18 32.00 77.68 — 34 9’11 — — — 4.52 7.28 Caleb Sampson 6030 306 10.18 32.18 78.58 23 26.5 8’6 5.08 2.94 1.77 5.03 7.88 Eddie Wilson 6011 313 9.18 34.68 83.38 20 20.5 7’9 5.65 3.22 1.90 5.58 8.74

The NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Kansas City, MO.