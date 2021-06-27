Electrical malfunction causes fire and leaves 5 people without a home

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department said crews responded to a house on fire at 221 SE Carnhan Place just before 2:00 Sunday afternoon.

The Investigation’s Unit said the fire was accidental and appears to be caused by an electrical

malfunction.

There’s about $15,000 worth of damage. Two adults and three children are now displaced because of the fire. Officials also said five cats died in the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping those who lived at the home. Working smoke detectors were found in the house.