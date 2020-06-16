Emergency crews investigate accident in Wabaunsee County

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident a few miles northeast of Eskridge in Wabaunsee County.

A dispatcher with the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said the accident is on Sweet William Road just a couple of miles south of K-4 Highway.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:45am. No further information is available. We’ll have updated information as it becomes available.

