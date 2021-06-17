Emergency crews on scene of second early morning fire in 2 days

TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are on scene of a house fire in Topeka early Thursday morning.

Firefighters arrived to the 1100 block of southwest Western Avenue around 4:15 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. Crews are extinguishing the flames as of 4:55 a.m.

This is the second early morning house fire in two days in Topeka.

Firefighters put out another house fire in the 2600 block of southwest Murrow Court Wednesday morning. Topeka Fire Investigators deemed that home a complete loss with $24,910 worth of damage. The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story.