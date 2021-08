Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff appear on stage after Harris delivered her acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are in Topeka today.

Both will tour a back-to-school vaccination clinic at a local high school.



Mr. Emhoff and Secretary Cardona will also participate in a listening session with high school and college students who have been helping their community through the pandemic, including leading outreach efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated.