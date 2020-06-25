Emporia board of education discusses in-class learning for 2020 school year

EMPORIA, Kan (KSNT) – The future of what class will look like come fall is up in the air across Kansas. But many school leaders have been getting together this week to talk about plans.

Tonight, the Emporia school board met virtually. A majority of the meeting was talking about this fall and what it will look like. Superintendent Kevin Case went over the timeline for the school board. It’s not official yet so it’s not being released to the public quite yet.

They’ll still be making some tweaks in the next few days, but the board says the state’s department of education was leaning towards returning to the real classroom as long as health and safety is a top priority.

“What I’m hearing right now is the guidelines from KSDE that are coming out are going to be school opening friendly, so I guess what I’m trying to say is they’re trying to take into account that we need to get kids back in school and be realistic yet cautious,” Emporia public schools superintendent Kevin Case.

Case and the board also talked about what the plans are for informing parents of the decision and he thought that call could be made in early August if things stay the way they are.