Emporia first responders to compete in Battle of the Badges

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The annual Battle of the Badges competition is happening in Emporia this week.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Emporia Police, Emporia Fire, and the Emporia State Police Department are participating in the competition to recruit the most blood donors for American Red Cross.

You can help out your favorite team by donating at Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church.

The drive starts on Wednesday at noon and goes until Friday.

To schedule an appointment click here. Walk-ins are also welcome.