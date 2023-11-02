EMPORIA (KSNT) -People across Northeast Kansas can get excited for the upcoming weekend as the Town of Emporia prepares to host the 20th Annual Freedom Fest!

Freedom Fest started out back in 2003 as a way for the community to come out to participate in numerous different events as part of the All Veteran’s Tribute Week.

Jess Buchholz with Emporia Main Street and Jackie Morris with Dynamic Discs joined the 27 News Morning Show to discuss the different activities that will be at the event, and what philanthropic causes the event works to support.

“It really encompasses everything Emporia knows and loves,” Buchholz said.

These events include:

The Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill Freedom Run 5K/10K (they will have virtual options for this)

Lyon County State Bank/USD 252 Veterans Honor Flight Freedom Ride – 20 Miles (they will have virtual options for this)

Merchant Cycles/ NLCVM Freedom Ride – 53 Miles (they will have virtual options for this)

Dynamic Discs Freedom Fest Open (one at 9 a.m. and one at noon)

Vigilance Martial Arts/ EANGKS Norwegian Foot March

Will to Win Civilian Spur Ride

Cargill Expo

Click here to see a detailed list of the times for each event, descriptions of what each event is, and where each event will be.

There is also some “swag” that will be offered at the event. Click here to check it out.

For more information, click here to go to Emporia Main Street’s main events page. You can also watch the full interview above.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.