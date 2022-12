EMPORIA (KSNT)- The city of Emporia has a new logo.

City officials say people wanted to develop a logo to promote its unique identity. The strategy is to increase economic growth and tourists.

The logo was created by local graphic artists Justin Ogleby and Jamie Darcy. The city says the total cost of the project was $5,000 given to the artists.

The logo is starting to appear on internal and external documents and stationary. It will eventually make its way onto city vehicles.