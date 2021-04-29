Emporia officer tells his family, ‘You can rest easy, I’ve made it home safe’

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An officer who served 26 years in law enforcement said thank you and good-bye to Emporia on Wednesday.

Officer Gordon ‘Todd’ Ayer thanked his fellow officers, Emporia State University Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, the citizens of Lyon County and especially Lyon County dispatch for keeping him safe and helping him make it home safe at the end of his shift.

“This has been an incredible journey, and I’ve been blessed to be a law enforcement officer,” Ayer said before signing off 10-7. 10-7 is law enforcement’s code for out of service.

Officer Ayer’s thank you to dispatch was personal, he is engaged to the Lyon County dispatcher who took his final call.

Ayer finished his final radio call before retirement this way, “And, to my hero, I’m going to miss hearing your voice every day.”

“I am your angel on the airwaves, and you are my knight in shining Kevlar,” the dispatcher, identified only as Selena, said before wiping away tears from her eyes.

Commentators on the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center Social media page couldn’t hold back.

“You two are killing me! I knew this was gonna be hard to listen to, I was right. Congratulations Officer Ayers and Selena. Thank you both for your years of service,” one Facebook user said.

Another Facebook user left this message for the couple, “CongratulationsTodd Ayer ..You will be missed..Enjoy your new life with your amazing women..You two are adorable..I love the seeing your pictures and seeing the Love you two obviously have for each other..Happy Retirement.. “