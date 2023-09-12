TOPEKA (KSNT)– Two Emporia businesses had official grand openings today. “Flex line golf discs” and “Purrfect paw pet grooming” both opened up a few weeks ago, but after some remodeling, the owners want to chance to have a grand opening.

Lucas and Rose Chituck, two co-owners, want their stores to bring a couple of things that the Emporia community lacks.

“You go out and play (disc golf) with a complete stranger and through the round there’s none of that awkwardness of trying to find something in common,” Lucas Chituck said. “You’re already out there, experiencing nature, playing this game that everybody who picks it up loves.”

“We want to bring affordable dog grooming to this town because there aren’t a lot of groomers and the ones we have have been so swamped lately that they’ve had to raise their prices.” Rose Chituck said.

The owners celebrated the grand opening with raffles that included free prizes, grooming and discs. Both stores will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.