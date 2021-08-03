Emporia PD looking for hit and run, kidnapping suspects

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is turning to the public and asking for help finding two hit and run kidnapping suspects. According to the police, the suspects hit a bicyclist and kidnapped the rider.

The victim was later found but had significant injuries.

Police have given a description of the vehicle that was used in the kidnapping. The suspects were described as two females, in a passenger car, possibly silver or tan with a broken windshield.

The kidnapping occurred on Aug. 2, around 11:30 p.m. in east-central Emporia.

If you have any information about this case you can contact Capt. Ray Mattas at 620-341-4353 or email at mattas@emporia-kansas.gov.