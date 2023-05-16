EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is furthering its investigation into inappropriate touching by an adult at a middle school dance.

Detectives have conducted 23 interviews so far, including one with the alleged suspect, according to the City of Emporia. The police department has not made an arrest yet in the case, but said it is reviewing security footage as well. Although allegations revolve around a staff member at Emporia Middle School, the police department tells KSNT 27 News it has not released any information on a suspect.

EPD said the Emporia Public Schools District is cooperating with the investigation. USD 253 provided KSNT 27 News the following statement:

“We have been made aware of allegations concerning a staff member helping to chaperone the EMS dance on Friday evening. The Emporia Middle School and the school district take any situation that involves the safety and security of our students very seriously. We are working diligently to determine the next steps, in accordance with applicable district policy.”

Lyndel Landgren, Emporia Police Department