Emporia police use stun gun on man who enters police station with knife

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia police officers were forced to use a stun gun on a man in the lobby of the police station after he entered the building with a knife in what officers referred to as an “emotional crisis.”

Authorities said the man entered the lobby Monday morning at 9 a.m.

A negotiator with the Emporia Police Department began talking to the man and asked him to surrender the knife. Officers were able to get the knife but then the man attempted to run and officers used a taser to stop him.

Officers eventually were able to successfully stop the man with an additional taser.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to police charges will be filed later.