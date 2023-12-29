EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department (EPD) is warning of an operation where fraudsters travel across Kansas stealing mail to forge checks.

On Friday, the EPD said multiple business checks have appeared at various Emporia banks. According to Police, the checks appear legitimate and to be from local businesses.

The EPD said it’s believed that at least two separate groups are traveling across Kansas stealing mail at night. The suspects use the information to create fake business checks. The EPD said they believe the groups are active and randomly return to Emporia.

“EPD encourages all businesses and citizens to empty mailboxes every day and keep vehicles, houses, and buildings locked,” EPD Captain Lisa Hayes said.

