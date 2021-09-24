Emporia State president resigns

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State president Allison Garrett is leaving Kansas to take over the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education.

Garrett has led Emporia State University since 2016.

“The Regents thank President Garrett for her service and wish her all the best in her new role,” Cheryl Harrison-Lee, Kansas Board of Regents chair, said in a news release. “Emporia State’s record-setting success in improving student outcomes during her tenure is a testament to her strategic and visionary leadership.”

Garrett will lead 25 colleges and universities in Oklahoma and focus on higher education standards in her new role.

Her final day at Emporia State is Oct. 15.