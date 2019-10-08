Emporia State University seeing growth, record retention rates

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – While other schools struggle with enrollment, Emporia State University is seeing growth and record retention rates this fall.

Nearly 5,900 students are currently enrolled at Emporia State University. That includes a two percent growth in retention rates. That means more students are coming back to ESU after their first year.

School leaders have been focusing on retention in two ways. They have a new, “early alert” system working with teachers to identify students that are struggling.

The university also says a free, walk-in tutoring program called “ACES” has been helping. The program includes student tutoring in the library through out the week, as well as tutors embedded in certain general education classes.

