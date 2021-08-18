Emporia State welcomes back students; masking and in-person classes will be the norm

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia State University students will be wearing masks at least for the start of the school as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kansas, that is according to ESU President Allison Garrett.

Emporia State University, Emporia, Kansas

With the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 23 Garrett said the school is “excited” to welcome back students and welcome new students.

“We are wearing masks while we are inside unless you are in your dorm room or office, but outside everything goes,” Garrett told KSNT Wednesday morning.

Garett told KSNT most classes will be held in-person.

The president credited her faculty for the success of in-person classes.

Garrett did say ESU will incentivize vaccinations, something they have already begun to do. Students are being encouraged to get vaccinated.

The school is planning several events for students this fall including live music on Friday, Aug. 27.

“We are excited to kick off the fall 2021 semester with a live concert to remind Emporia State students how much fun they can have living on and near campus,” said Lydia Barnhart, ESU director of admissions. “Other Friday Nights will showcase great events already happening in Emporia, like First Friday Art Walk, Halfway to Everywhere music festival and No Coast Film Festival.

Other Emporia events include: