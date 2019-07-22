Engineers reduce outflows from Clinton and Perry Lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Sunday that they are reducing outflows from both Clinton and Perry Lakes. The change is because of Saturday’s rain in Missouri which poses flooding risks.

Engineers at Clinton Lake said since earlier this month the lake level has dropped 3 feet from all of the releases. Now Clinton lake is only releasing 21 cubic feet per second which is about 9, 500 gallons per minute.

Perry Lake is also having to decrease releases. Engineers there said they’ve seen a 10-foot drop in the lake level since releasing water. Now they’re reducing their outflow to 25 cubic feet per second, or a little more than 11,000 gallons per minute.