Enjoy how it feels today, because tomorrow will be a different story

Humidity returns Thursday with storms chances into the start of the holiday weekend

Wind became northerly and dew points dropped substantially into early Tuesday as the much drier air lagged behind the system that brought heavy rain to some on Monday.

Temperatures dipped into the upper 50s yesterday morning with a clear sky and light wind. Sunshine was prevalent, and the less humid air was terrific for outdoor work and recreation.

Overnight, we saw even cooler numbers with our dry, stable air in place. Today will be pretty and pleasant as the moisture content remains fairly low. Wind should also be a little less than what we experienced the day before.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 80-84

Wind: W/SW 5-15

Breezes shift by Thursday to gradually make it muggy again. Humid weather will spoil the party with some mid to upper 80s. There may even be a few showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible in the Friday and Saturday period and temps will remain in the 76-80 degree zone. There could easily be some rain for the start of the Kansas game in Lawrence. Most showers should be out of the area by Saturday night for the K. State game in Manhattan.

Expect more sunshine and 80s for Sunday and Labor Day. Average highs are still in the mid to upper 80s, so as long as we avoid extreme weather it should be a good transition from August into early September.

One more gorgeous and comfortable day…

