MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Twenty-four music, dance, theatre, comedy and family events will be held at K-State’s McCain Auditorium through to May 2024.

Certain artists will visit classrooms to connect with students in an informal setting. Several artists offer master classes, lectures and other activities to connect artists to the community, according to the McCain Performance Series Brochure.

“This program encourages dialogue and extends opportunities to deepen learning unique to their fields or discover issues beyond classroom curriculum,” the brochure said.

Online ticket sales for the series start at 10 a.m. July 24. Tickets can be purchased in person at the ticketing office or by phone starting July 26 at 785-532-6428 from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Seasonal subscriptions will be available for attendees who plan on going to seven or more shows, according to the brochure.

For subscription discounts, all tickets must be bought at the same time. A 10% discount is offered to subscribers to seven or more events, subscribers to 13 or more events save 15% and subscribers to the entire season save 20%.

A full list of performances and biographies can be found here. The following shows will be part of the McCain Performance Series:

Diamond Rio, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

Capitol Fools, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

38 Special, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Ruben and Clay: “Twenty” — The Tour, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

Straight No Chaser: “Sleighin’ It” Tour, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Champions Of Magic, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

“On Your Feet,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Jim Brickman’s “A Joyful Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Kansas City Chorale: “Wintersong,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at St. Isadore’s Catholic Student Center.

“A Prairie Home Companion” 50th Anniversary, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

“Come From Away,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Peking Acrobats, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Diane Schuur at 70, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

MOMIX: Alice, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Step Afrika!, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The Midtown Men, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The Spinners, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Tickets for each event are available by clicking here.