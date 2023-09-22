MAYETTA (KSNT) – A group of country music singers will be performing live in Mayetta next year.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort announced on social media that the “Sawyer Brown” band will have a show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 in the Great Lakes Ballroom. Tickets are set to go on sale starting at noon on Friday, Oct. 27.

The band’s members consist of Shayne Hill, Joe Smyth, Gregg Hubbard and Mark Miller, according to the band’s website. A ticket giveaway is planned for Friday, Oct. 20, according to Prairie Band Casino.

Some of the group’s hits include “Leona,” “Some Girls Do,” “All These Years,” “Six Days On The Road,” “The Race Is On,” “Thank God For You” and more. Sawyer Brown’s song, “Drive Me Wild” spent 14 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 with a peak rank of 44.

