SALINA (KSNT) – KANSAS is asking its Kansas fans to “Hold On” as it announces two new performances in the Sunflower State.

KANSAS will be performing live in Salina for two performances on March 22 and 23 next year. Both will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Stiefel Theatre located at 151 South Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets for the shows start at $59 with VIP packages available, according to the band’s website. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Kansas fans of the Topeka-born rock band were left disappointed when it left the Sunflower State out of its 50th Anniversary Tour announcement in February. With the closest performances set in Missouri at the time, it appeared KANSAS fans would have to leave the state to see the band.

KANSAS released its debut album in 1974, according to the band’s website. Since then, KANSAS has released eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums, a platinum live album and two one million-selling gold singles. The band has appeared on Billboard charts for more than 200 weeks throughout the 70’s and 80’s while hits like “Carry on Wayward Son” and “Dust In the Wind” remain trending songs.

The band currently consists of Phil Ehart, Billy Greer, Tom Brislin, Ronnie Platt, Joe Deninzon and Richard Williams. David Ragsdale announced his departure from the band earlier this year.

More information about the band's 50th anniversary tour and tickets for its performances in Salina can be found by clicking here.