MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Rock band “38 SPECIAL” is bringing hits from the ’80s to the McCain Performance Series at K-State in October.

On Oct. 7, 38 SPECIAL is bringing more than 4 decades of experience to the Little Apple. The band has brought a signature southern rock sound to more than 100 cities per year, according to a K-State press release.

38 SPECIAL has released more than 15 albums since 1976 and has earned many gold and platinum album awards, according to 38 SPECIAL’s website. The group is best known for its rock-pop hits “Hold on Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin,'” “Second Chance” and more.

38 SPECIAL will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 in the K-State McCain Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now by clicking here or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and under get half off the admission price for the show.