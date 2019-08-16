‘After the Wedding’ was a family affair for Julianne Moore

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, director Bart Freundlich, left, and wife, actor Julianne Moore, attend a special screening of “After the Wedding” in New York. The film, written and directed by Freundlich, is a remake of director Susanne Bier’s hit Dutch movie of the same name. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Julianne Moore is accustomed to working with her husband, director Bart Freundlich, on set, but it was a real family affair when their daughter joined them for their latest collaboration.

Liv Freundlich, 17, was a production assistant on “After the Wedding,” which was released earlier this month.

“We loved having her around more than she loved being around,” laughed Freundlich. “The best part of it was just getting to be with each other constantly.”

The film, written and directed by Freundlich, is a remake of director Susanne Bier’s hit Dutch movie of the same name. To put his own stamp on it, Freundlich swapped the gender of the two leads to women, using Moore and Michelle Williams. Billy Crudup plays a role that was portrayed by a woman in the original.

In the movie, Williams plays Isabel, an orphanage volunteer living in Africa who comes to the United States to ask Moore’s character, Theresa, to fund her organization. She ends up attending a wedding for Theresa’s daughter and meets Theresa’s husband, played by Crudup, whom she has a history with.

Moore also served as a producer. Freundlich said it helps to be married collaborators because they don’t compartmentalize their home life and work life. Moore joked it “might’ve been more fun for him.”

“I’m usually used to going home and dropping it,” said Moore. “It’s sort of a relief for me to get in my car and be like, ‘Phew, that’s the end of my day and I’ll think about tomorrow later,’ but for a director it’s constant. The amount of work that they have to do is really extraordinary. So, we would talk about it in the car on the way home, we would talk about it before we would go to bed, we would talk about it first thing in the morning. But, like I said it was a shared passion, too, so that was wonderful.”

This is the fourth time the couple has worked together.