(NBC) — Monday’s “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” is a spinoff of the original summer hit, with all “high octane” acts and contestants vying for a $500,000 prize.

Danger acts have long been a staple of “America’s Got Talent,” now “AGT: Extreme” is all danger, taken up several notches.

“The audience in particular, really, really, really love those kinds of things,” said Simon Cowell, “AGT” franchise creator and judge on the series. “The most extreme thing I’ve ever been involved in, in my life. My heart rate was probably double what it normally was.”

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin who appeared in AGT’s 2020 season, sustained serious injuries last October rehearsing his stunt for “Extreme” and the outdoor production in Atlanta shut down for several months.

“How much of a personal pause did the accident give you that maybe, this is too much, and we should possibly pull the plug on the show?” NBC entertainment reporter Mark Barger asked Cowell.

“Oh for sure we did,” replied Cowell. “And that’s why we shut it down immediately. And I wanted to see how he was doing. And I spoke to a lot of the contestants as well, to get their opinion as well and they were all pretty much ‘Yeah, we would like to show to carry on.’”

Goodwin meanwhile, is recuperating in London.

“He is way ahead of the recovery plan, the doctors gave to him,” said Cowell. “I had a feeling it would be because he’s mentally unbelievably strong.”

The remaining contestants on “Extreme” gave Cowell and fellow judges Nikki Bella of WWE and motocross legend Travis Pastrana plenty of mind-blowing thrills.

“Lauren, my partner kept saying to me every day, ‘How was your day?’” said Cowell. “I said, ‘I can’t begin to describe what I’ve just seen.’ I mean, just incredible.”

Now, it’s America’s turn to be amazed.

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” premieres Monday at 8 p.m. followed by the premiere of the new drama, “The Endgame.”