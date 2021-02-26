‘AGT’ set to return with Simon Cowell, last call for virtual auditions

(NBC) – Simon Cowell got to start “America’s Got Talent” last year, but didn’t get to finish it.

A broken back sidelined him from the live portion of the season. Cowell describes his absence as a “nightmare.”

“It was like everyone was having a better time without me,” he says.

Cowell and company start production soon on the new season.

The premiere date for the new season isn’t set quite yet, but it’s likely to be in late May or early June, after “The Voice” wraps its new season, which starts on Monday, March 1.

But before then, a final chance on March 6, for virtual auditions with AGT producers.

And last season’s winner, a spoken word poet, can be the inspiration.