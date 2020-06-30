Alice Cooper concert at Stormont Vail Events Center canceled

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 20: Musician Alice Cooper performs at the 3rd Annual Revolver Golden God Awards at the Club Nokia on April 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center announced Tuesday the Alice Cooper concert scheduled for Oct. 31 has been canceled.

SVEC didn’t give an exact reason for the cancellation, but said all tickets for the show will be refunded at point of purchase. If you’ve bought a ticket, you should see a refund within 30 days.

The events center said if the ticket was bought from a vendor other than the Sky Zone Box Office or Ticketmaster, you’ll have to reach out to the vendor you bought the tickets from.

More information can be found here.