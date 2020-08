FILE – In this Thursday, April 7, 2016, file photo, Katherine McPhee, from left, Casey James, Carly Smithson, Jessica Sanchez, Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard and Amber Holcomb perform at the “American Idol” farewell season finale at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. ABC said Tuesday, May 9, 2017, it will revive “American Idol” after it […]

(KSNT) – American Idol is holding virtual auditions nationwide throughout the next few weeks.

Kansans can audition on Tuesday, August 18th.

The new concept, Idol Across America will hold Zoom auditions nationwide in order to place people on the show.

Wherever you are, we're coming to you! 🇺🇸🏠 Sign up now for your LIVE virtual audition at https://t.co/2ruYWe63p2. #TheNextIdol pic.twitter.com/0vm4Dx61yZ — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) July 31, 2020

The custom built Zoom technology will make the audition process easier than ever, a press release from ABC Entertainment says.

For more information on Idol Across America and details on auditions, locations and eligibility click here.