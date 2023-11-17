MAYETTA (KSNT) – Jeff Foxworthy fans in Kansas will have something to look forward to next year.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort announced that Foxworthy will be coming to Mayetta for a live show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2024, according to a press release from the casino. A social media post from the casino reports tickets officially go on sale Friday, Dec. 22 at noon.

Foxworthy is known for serving in previous roles as a comedian, actor, author and radio host. He is a multiple Grammy Award nominee and a best-selling author with more than 20 books under his name. He was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

Foxworthy has appeared on the live auction show, “What’s It Worth?” and his comedy special “We’ve Been Thinking” on Netflix. He has been the host of the hit game show “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader” and hosted three seasons of “The American Bible Challenge.” He has also created two games called “Relative Insanity” and “See What I Mean” to help families have fun.

