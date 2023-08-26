MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music singer and songwriter Ashley McBryde is heading for Kansas for a live performance later this fall.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort announced on social media that McBryde will be performing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 in the Great Lakes Ballroom. Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, Sept. 1.

McBryde hails from Mammoth Spring, Arkansas and has a long history of persevering in the face of many challenges over the years, according to her website. Always interested in music, McBryde started gaining attention while attending Arkansas State where she began flexing her talent at karaoke parties before moving up to a band. She moved to Nashville in 2007 and later released her first EP in 2016.

Two of McBryde’s songs have landed on the Billboard Hot 100: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” which she performed with Carly Pearce and “One Night Standards.” Her other music includes, “American Scandal,” “Light On In The Kitchen,” “Hang In There Girl,” and “First Thing I Reach For.” She is set to release her next album, “The Devil I Know,” on Sept. 8.

To learn more about her upcoming show in Mayetta and other events coming soon to Prairie Band Casino & Resort, click here.