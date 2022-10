TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Liverpool Legends, a Beatles tribute band, appeared on KSNT 27 News Friday morning in advance of their performance at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, on Sat. Oct. 29.

The band consists of four musicians handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison, according to their biography.

Tickets are still available for the Saturday night concert at 7:30 p.m.