TOPEKA (KSNT) – A carnival for kids in southeast Topeka will provide fun for the whole family this weekend.

The first Kidz Trap Carnival will provide fun for kids of all ages with face painting, a petting zoo, basketball, an ice machine and a pool party, according to promotional material on Facebook. Package prices range from $10 to $30, and activities vary with each package.

The carnival kicks off July 1 at noon at the Hillcrest Park, at southwest 21st Street and southeast Iowa Avenue. It lasts until 9:40 p.m.