TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christian rock band “Casting Crowns” will be performing in Topeka for their 20th Anniversary Tour: A Live Symphony Experience.

Casting Crowns has achieved 12 million albums sold, received numerous Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) certifications, been honored with four American Music Awards, received eight GRAMMY Award nominations and received a GRAMMY Award for their 2005 album Lifesong, according to a press release from the band.

Casting Crowns will perform Oct. 6 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. A fan pre-sale will go live at 10 a.m. June 21 with general sales beginning Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

The 20-city tour begins Sept. 28 in Albany, New York. The tour has stops in Boston, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Tulsa, Austin, San Antonio and San Diego to name a few. The tour will end Oct. 30 in Lubbock, Texas.