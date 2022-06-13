NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CBS News correspondent Richard Schlesinger, a fixture on the newsmagazine “48 Hours,” is retiring after nearly four decades at the network.

The New York-based Schlesinger, who had also reported for the “CBS Evening News,” “CBS Sunday Morning” and occasionally anchored, joined the network in 1984 in its Miami bureau and moved north after three years.

The 67-year-old reporter and amateur pilot survived a cardiac arrest in 2021 while walking near his home in Connecticut.

“Richard Schlesinger is the epitome of a CBS News journalist,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “He’s a great writer. He’s a terrific interviewer. He knows how to tell a story that keeps you on the edge of your seat.”