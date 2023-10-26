KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight-time Grammy Award winner and country music singer Chris Stapleton has announced he will make a tour stop in Kansas City in 2024.

Stapleton will head to Kansas City for the second leg of his “All-American Road Show” tour on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the T-Mobile Center.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets through Stapleton’s website.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. until Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. You can find details about the presale tickets here.

Stapleton will have special guests, Marcus King and Allen Stone.