MAYETTA (KSNT) – Stand-up comedian and actor Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is on tour and heading for Kansas this summer.

The Prairie Band Casino & Resort said Iglesias will be coming to Mayetta for a live show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 inside the Great Lakes Ballroom. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, May 26 at noon.

Iglesias has millions of fans across the world, according to his website. He has sold out performances in Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia. He is also the star and executive producer of “Mr. Iglesias,” a Netflix original comedy series.

