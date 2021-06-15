Country music singer Gary Allan will kick off Prairie Band Casino & Resort’s concert season

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music artist Gary Allan is coming back to Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, Kansas, on July 15 to kick off the 2021 concert season.

“With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way.” Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Allan’s latest album was his fourth in a row to debut on top of the Billboard Country Album chart. ‘Set You Free’ featured his fifth 1 country radio chart topper, “Every Storm Runs Out of Rain.”

The country singer has sold over eight million albums, gone platinum on three back-to-back albums and has been certified gold five times.

He has performed with Brooks & Dunn, Keith Urban and Kenny Chesney.