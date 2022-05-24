MAYETTA (KSNT) – He is an Arkansas native who grew up idolizing Dwight Yoakam and Keith Whitley. Now he is coming to perform at Prairie Band Casino and Resort in Mayetta on Thursday, July 21.

Justin Moore’s newest album is a tip of the hat to Alan Jackson and George Strait.

“I’ve never worked with those guys before, but they’ve played on some of my favorite albums of

all time,” says Moore. “We thought it would be really cool to bring them in and record the

whole thing at The Castle, this historic studio just south of Nashville where a lot of those

legendary hit records were made. Not only did it result in my best album yet, it was also the

most fun experience I’ve ever had recording.”

Moore’s first country number one was, “Small Town USA,” his break-out single hit from 2009.

Named the New Artist of the Year at the ACM awards, he followed up that debut album with the 2011, ‘Outlaws Like Me.’

General admission tickets are $65 and $75 dollars.