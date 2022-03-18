TOPEKA (KSNT) – Creating a fossil dig site is only a cup of coffee away, that is, according to Laura Burton, Director of Marketing and Development at The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

With the need for spring break at-home activities, Burton showed KSNT viewers how to create a chance to explore with “science play”.

By creating oobleck, a substance that mimics the qualities of a solid or a liquid, parents can bury “fossils” that children can dig out. To create an oobleck you simply mix corn starch and cold coffee, creating a “goopy” substance that can be fun to play with.

