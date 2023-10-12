MAYETTA (KSNT) – Stand-up comedian David Spade will be in northeast Kansas for a special show in April 2024.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort said on social media that Spade will be in Mayetta for a comedy act on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Tickets are slated to go on sale on Friday, Jan. 19 at noon.

Spade has appeared on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and is the host of the new FOX game show “Snake Oil,” according to the casino. He’s also appeared in shows like “Joe Dirt,” “Grown Ups,” “The Wrong Missy,” “Rules of Engagement” and more. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Spade now tours the U.S. for his stand-up comedy shows, according to the casino. One of his current projects includes the podcast “Fly on the Wall” alongside Dana Carvey.

Learn more about Spade by visiting his website. For more information on shows at Prairie Band Casino & Resort, click here.

