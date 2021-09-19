Emmys Latest: Sudeikis celebrates “big team win” for “Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Celebration on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Latest on The Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

Jason Sudeikis took home best actor in a comedy series for his leading role in “Ted Lasso,” but the actor seemed more enthused to share the show’s victory with his castmates.

“It’s a big team win,” Sudeikis said backstage of the Apple TV+ series, which won four awards including best comedy series. “That’s the best one. That’s the one we get to all walk away with. That’s the one we are responsible for.”

Sudeikis said celebrating with Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein – who Emmys for best supporting actress and actor in a comedy series – was a “fantastic” moment for him.

Sudeikis said he’s already seen a positive reaction to the second season “Ted Lasso,” which takes a deep dive into the topic of mental health.

“I know folks who have reached out to me and said that it has encouraged them to take steps of helping themselves, which isn’t the easiest things to do,” he said. “It makes things a lot easier if you’re in a good headspace yourself.”

8:15 p.m.

“The Queen’s Gambit” has captured the king.

The Netflix show starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a young girl in an orphanage who becomes a chess prodigy won the final Emmy Award handed out on Sunday night, for best limited series or TV movie.

It was the second Emmy of the night for “The Queen’s Gambit,” which also won for its directing.

It beat out fellow nominees “I May Destroy You,” “Mare of Easttown,” “The Underground Railroad” and “WandaVision.”

___

MORE ON THE EMMYS:

— MJ Rodriguez wore teal, Billy Porter winged black at Emmys

— List of Emmy winners includes ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ actors

— Emmys vow a ‘good time’ after bleak year; ‘Crown’ may rule

See AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

8:10 p.m.

A jewel for “The Crown,” a breakthrough for Netflix.

The series about the British royal family won the Emmy Award for best drama series Sunday, giving Netflix its first win in the most elite of Emmy categories.

The show was also the night’s biggest winner, with seven awards including a sweep of the dramatic acting categories.

“The Crown” won for its fourth season, which followed the royal family in the 1980s and 1990s with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

It beat out its fellow nominees “Bridgerton,” “The Boys,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Mandalorian,” “Pose” and “This Is Us.”

___

8:05 p.m.

“Ted Lasso” is a winner in more than just spirit.

The Apple TV+ show has won the Emmy Award for best comedy series, giving the streaming service its first win in the major category.

It stars Jason Sudeikis in the title role as an endlessly positive American football coach brought to Britain to manage a major soccer team and set up to fail.

The show won four Emmys at Sunday night’s ceremony, including best actor in a comedy for Sudeikis.

It beat out fellow nominees “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks,” “The Kominsky Method,” “PEN15” and “black-ish.”

___

7:50 p.m.

Josh O’Connor played a man who would be king, and has earned his own crown at the Emmys.

O’Connor won the Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for playing Prince Charles on “The Crown.”

With his win, “The Crown” swept all four dramatic acting categories at Sunday night’s ceremony.

The 31-year-old British actor also won a Golden Globe for his role in the fourth season of the Netflix series.

O’Connor beat out fellow nominees Jonathan Majors, Sterling K. Brown, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Porter and Matthew Rhys.

___

7:42 p.m.

Olivia Colman has an Oscar for playing one queen of England, and now has an Emmy for playing another.

Colman won the Emmy for best actress in a drama series Sunday for playing Queen Elizabeth II in the fourth season of Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Accepting the award from a “Crown” viewing party in London, Colman teared up as she said “I wish my dad was here to see this. I lost my dad during COVID. He would have loved all of this.”

She won the Academy Award for best actress in 2019 for playing Queen Anne in “The Favourite.”

The Emmy is Colman’s first in four nominations.

She beat out fellow nominees Elisabeth Moss, Uzo Aduba, Emma Corrin, Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez and Jurnee Smollett.

___

7:35 p.m.

If Ewan McGregor had designs on an Emmy, it worked.

McGregor won best actor in a limited series or TV movie for “Halston.”

The 50-year-old McGregor played the famed fashion designer of the title in the Netflix series.

It’s his first Emmy in four nominations.

He beat out fellow nominees Hugh Grant, Paul Bettany, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.

___

7:25 p.m.

Kate Winslet somehow pulled off that tough Philly accent, and Emmy voters rewarded her for it.

Winslet won best actress in a limited series or TV movie for “Mare of Easttown” on Sunday night.

The British actress played a Pennsylvania police detective, wife mother and grandmother who must investigate a teen girl’s murder amid a troubled family life.

Winslet beat out fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Olsen, Anya Taylor-Joy and Michaela Coel.

“I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs,” Winslet said. “I support you, I salute you.”

Moments earlier, Coel won best writing in a limited series or TV movie for her show “I May Destroy You,” which deals with the aftermath of rape.

“I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault,” Coel said.

___

7 p.m.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is making it a marathon. And a rout.

The VH1 show won the Emmy for top reality-competition show for the fourth straight year on Sunday night.

From the stage, RuPaul reached out to young gender non-conforming viewers, saying “for you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you.”

___

6:50 p.m.

Ted Lasso has roped himself an Emmy.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character in the Apple TV+ show about a happy-go-lucky American football coach hired to head a British soccer team, won the Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series on Sunday night.

It’s the first career acting Emmy for Sudeikis, and the third Emmy of the night for “Ted Lasso.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” actor tried to thank that show’s mastermind Lorne Michaels, but found he was missing from his seat.

“I want to thank Lorne, who went to go take a dump, now, perfect.” Sudeikis joked.

___

6:40 p.m.

Jean Smart has an Emmy to mark a remarkable career renaissance.

Smart won best actress in a comedy series Sunday night for her role in HBO Max’s “Hacks.”

It’s her fourth career Emmy and her first in 12 years. She got a standing ovation from the Emmy audience.

She teared up as she thanked her husband of more than 30 years, actor Richard Gilliland, who died six months ago yesterday.

“I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so that I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I’ve had,” Smart said.

The 70-year-old actor, previously best known for her role on “Designing Women,” has been a staple of elite TV the past few years, with nominated roles on “Fargo,” “Watchmen” and “Mare of Easttown.”

___

6:15 p.m.

Last week, tonight, or for half-a-dozen years, John Oliver can’t stop winning Emmys.

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” won the Emmy Award for best variety talk series for the sixth straight year on Sunday night.

It was the second award the show won Sunday. It also won for best writing.

From the stage, Oliver praised fellow nominee Conan O’Brien, whose show recently ended its late-night run on TBS.

“Like many of us in this room, I was kind of rooting for ‘Conan,’ so this is bittersweet. Thank you so much, Conan, for inspiring 30 years of comedy writers,” Oliver said.

He also paid tribute to comic Norm Macdonald, who died on Tuesday.

Oliver said “no one was funnier in the last 20 years than Norm Macdonald on late-night comedy, so if you have any time in the next week, just do what I did and just spend time YouTubing clips of Norm and Conan, because it just doesn’t get better than that.” ___

5: 55 p.m.

The Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama series goes to Tobias Menzies for “The Crown.”

Menzies won for playing Prince Phillip opposite Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth in the fourth season of the Netflix series, which has already taken four Emmys on Sunday night.

Menzies, a 47-year-old London-born actor, is also known for his roles on “Outlander” and “Game of Thrones.”

He beat out fellow nominees Giancarlo Esposito, O-T Fagbenle, John Lithgow, Max Minghella, Chris Sullivan, Bradley Whitford and Michael K. Williams.

___

5: 50 p.m.

Gillian Anderson has turned the Iron Lady into Emmy gold.

Anderson won best supporting actress in a drama series on Sunday night for playing British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of “The Crown.”

It was already the third Emmy of the night for the Netflix show, whose winners are accepting their awards at a viewing party in London.

And it was the second career Emmy for Anderson, who won her first 24 years ago for “The X-Files.”

She beat out her “The Crown” castmates Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell, along with Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Aunjanue Ellis, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley.

___

5:30 p.m.

The sidekick and best friend of Easttown have each won an Emmy.

Evan Peters won best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie for HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” on Sunday night, and Julianne Nicholson won best supporting actress for the show.

Nicholson won for playing the best friend of Kate Winslet’s title character, a Pennsylvania detective trying to solve a murder amid struggles with family and friends.

Peters won for playing Winslet’s partner.

Both praised the show’s star from the stage.

“Man, you’re good at acting,” Nicholson said to Winslet.

It was the first Emmy, and first nomination, for both Peters and Nicholson.

___

5:20 p.m.

Brett Goldstein topped his teammates at the Emmys.

Goldstein won best supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in “Ted Lasso,” which had four nominees in the category.

“This cast made me sick they’re so good,” Goldstein said.

With his win, “Ted Lasso” took the first two Emmys of the night, with Hannah Waddingham taking best supporting actress in a comedy.

It’s the first Emmy for Goldstein, and comes for his first nomination.

He beat out castmates Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift along with Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson and Paul Reiser.

___

5:15 p.m.

Hannah Waddingham, and “Ted Lasso,” have won the first Emmy of the night.

Waddingham won best supporting actress in a comedy series Sunday for the Apple TV+ series, which could be in for a big night.

Waddingham screamed with delight when she reached the stage.

“Jason, you’ve changed my life with this,” she said to the show’s star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis.

Waddingham plays the owner of an English soccer team who hires the American title character to run it into the ground on “Ted Lasso.”

She beat her castmate Juno Temple, along with Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Hannah Einbinder and Rosie Perez.

___

5: 10 p.m.

Host Cedric the Entertainer, LL Cool J, and a bunch of audience members opened the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards with a hip-hop tribute to television.

Cedric introduced the CBS telecast Sunday night by saying it would be anything but subdued, and began a rollicking declaration of his love for TV to the tune of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.”

“TV, you got what I need, would you say he’s just a friend,” the host sang.

The show looks a lot more like a traditional awards ceremony than last year’s audience-free “Pandemmies,” but is still seriously scaled back, held in a tent in downtown Los Angeles.

The night’s favorites include Netflix’s drama “The Crown” and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.”

___

1 p.m.

Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show’s producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some.

That includes Netflix’s drama “The Crown” and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.” Each is considered a frontrunner Sunday for top series honors in their respective categories, and their casts received armloads of nominations.

More than the shows would benefit. Victories in both the best drama and comedy series categories would mark a first for streaming services and reinforce their growing dominance, to the dismay of competitors.